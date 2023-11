An overturned van is causing delays on the southbound side of I-295 Tuesday morning near the Hartford exit in Mount Laurel Township.

MT. LAUREL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned van is causing delays on the southbound side of I-295 Tuesday morning near the Hartford exit in Mount Laurel Township, Burlington County.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to move the van from the roadway.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Only one lane is getting by during the morning rush.

Drivers should expect major delays.