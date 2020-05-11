Car goes over embankment, bursts into flames following crash on I-495

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police said a speeding driver rear-ended another car, sending that second car over an embankment and ultimately bursting into flames in Delaware.It happened around midnight along the northbound lanes of I-495 near 12th Street in Wilmington.Investigators said the driver of the car that was hit ended up trapped in the car. Police have not yet released the victim's condition.The driver of the striking vehicle was not seriously injured.Delaware state police are investigating the crash.