Tugboats remove barges stuck under I-676 bridge, expressway reopens

Three tugboats were used to remove the barges around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The barges were being taken to the Spring Garden Bridge where they will be tied up and secured.
Barge is on the move! It’s been dislodged from I-676 bridge & is heading to it’s now docking spot near the Spring Garden Bridge. Traffic on bridge should reopen shortly. @6abc pic.twitter.com/22zzh16I6X— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 6, 2020
PennDOT said both sides of I-676 reopened Thursday afternoon after being shut down for two days.
The barges were being used by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam. They were being kept between the Spring Garden Bridge and 676 Bridge.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the barges broke loose from their moorings when the Schuylkill River flooded from Isaias and hit the beam of the bridge.
PennDOT shut down traffic on I-676 from Broad Street through the interchanges while they investigated.
A representative from the Army Corps of Engineers explained they had to wait for the swollen Schuylkill River to recede for the three tugboats to arrive at the scene and pull the barges back in place.
SLOW & STEADY: Army Corps of Engineers is making progress moving the barges that were lodged against the I-676 bridge during #Isaias @6abc pic.twitter.com/dLHUpfOO8G— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 6, 2020
PennDOT bridge engineers used special equipment to get a better view of potential damage underneath the bridge on Wednesday.
During a city press conference, a PennDOT representative said there was no significant damage underneath the I-676 bridge.
PennDOT crews did discover some minor structural issues, but said the integrity was not compromised.