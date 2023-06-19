Anchor Brian Taff takes on hosting duty this week for a show focused on a major issue impacting the city and the nation!

The local and state response to the I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anchor Brian Taff takes on hosting duty this week for a show focused on a major issue impacting the city and the nation!

Brian and the panel discussed the I-95 collapse crippling traffic across the Northeast Corridor and the local, state and federal response.

They tackled other topics including the local political response to the 37-count federal indictment of Former President Donald Trump and State lawmakers in Harrisburg discussing school funding in their budget talks after a landmark ruling from the PA Commonwealth Court on school fairness.

RELATED: Largest Juneteenth parade in the country held in Philadelphia

Plus, they discussed the significance of the Juneteenth National Holiday.

This week's panel features David Dix, Farah Jimenez, Melissa Robbins and Sam Katz .