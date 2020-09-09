I-95 crash injures 6 people in Christiana, Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- A serious crash that injured at least six people on I-95 in New Castle County, Delaware caused major delays on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Churchman's Road in Christiana.

Chopper 6 was over the crash scene where it appears multiple vehicles are involved.

Police say six people were rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

Action News has learned that a police officer was reportedly assisting another disabled truck near the crash scene. It's still how clear if the officer was injured or involved.

As of 9:45 p.m., only one lane was getting by the crash scene on I-95.

The call of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
