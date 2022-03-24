Funeral for Pennsylvania state trooper killed in I-95 crash to be held next week in Bucks County

A funeral Mass for Trooper Martin F. Mack III will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Levittown Parkway in Tullytown, according to Rev. Dennis Mooney, pastor of St. Mark Church in Bristol.
A large contingent of law enforcement is expected at the Mass.
Mack, 33, had been on the force since November 2014. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
The deadly crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.
According to state police, Mack and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.
Authorities said the troopers were helping the pedestrian, who has since been identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, into the back of their cruiser. Police said, at that time, the suspect attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.
Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.
Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other related crimes.
Police said Webb's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit.
