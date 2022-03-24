arrest

Funeral for Pennsylvania state trooper killed in I-95 crash to be held next week in Bucks County

A funeral Mass for Trooper Mack will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The funeral for one of the Pennsylvania state troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver in South Philadelphia will be held next week.

A funeral Mass for Trooper Martin F. Mack III will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Levittown Parkway in Tullytown, according to Rev. Dennis Mooney, pastor of St. Mark Church in Bristol.

A large contingent of law enforcement is expected at the Mass.

Mack, 33, had been on the force since November 2014. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

RELATED: Loved ones remember Pennsylvania state troopers killed in the line of duty

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.

According to state police, Mack and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: The suspect in custody for the deaths of two Pa. state troopers and pedestrian after a crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia.



Authorities said the troopers were helping the pedestrian, who has since been identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, into the back of their cruiser. Police said, at that time, the suspect attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other related crimes.

Police said Webb's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaarrestduipennsylvania state policei 95fatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
Murder charges filed in I-95 crash that killed troopers, pedestrian
Grandmother dies after being shoved to ground; NYC suspect surrenders
TOP STORIES
Montco man sentenced 25 years after pulling gun on Pa. state trooper
Family members find shooting victim in Philly apartment: Police
AccuWeather: Damp Today Then Winter Returns
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
'Nova vs. Michigan again at site of '18 title
Show More
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
3rd Annual Action News Mornings Awards
Temple announces new steps to help keep students safe
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
More TOP STORIES News