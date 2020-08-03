Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95 in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck on I-95 in Delaware Monday morning.It happened around 4 a.m. on the side of the southbound lanes of I-95 in Claymont.Police said a motorist was outside of his car that was stopped on the side of the highway when he was struck by a U-Haul box truck.Officials said the crash sent the truck across the lanes of I-95, with it ultimately flipping over before coming to a stop.Delaware State Police said the motorist was seriously injured but they have not confirmed a condition.Accident investigators remain on the scene hours after the crash, and the southbound lanes of the highway remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.