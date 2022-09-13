Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware

The truck burst into flames with the driver still inside.

Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened on the southbound lanes of the highway at Concord Pike over the Brandywine Creek around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.

It burst into flames with the driver still inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major delays are expected around the crash site.

The investigation is ongoing.