I-95 SB in Northeast Philadelphia shut down due to shooting investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation has shut down all lanes of I-95 southbound in Northeast Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the highway near Woodhaven Road.According to authorities, the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his left side.Pennsylvania State Police were called to the hospital and located the victim's Mazda vehicle which had a bullet hole in the driver's side door.The victim told police he was driving on I-95 when someone in another vehicle fired several shots at him.One of the bullets struck him, but he managed to drive to the hospital.The victim is listed in serious condition.State Police along with the Philadelphia Police Department shut down southbound I-95 as they investigate. Drivers are being detoured off at the Woodhaven Road exit.No arrests have been made.