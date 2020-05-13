Traffic

Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 near Airport Road in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on I-95.

The crash occurred around 6:34 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Airport Road.

As a result of the crash, the two right lanes of I-95 were closed in the area as well as the off-ramp to Airport Road.

The left lanes of I-95 remained open, however, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes of travel as delays are expected.

Crews worked to clear debris from the two right lanes of I-95 in an effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible, but officials said the Airport Road off-ramp closure is expected to be lengthy.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.
