Northbound I-95 closed in Delaware due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

NEWPORT, Delaware -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 95 in Newport, Delaware Thursday evening.The crash happened in the northbound lanes at the 295 northbound split. As a result, the northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being forced onto 295 northbound, or onto Route 151.Officials said there is fuel leaking from both trucks.At least one driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.Delaware state police said the road will be closed "for an extended period."Drivers should seek an alternative route.