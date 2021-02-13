'At least I could go out the door now:' 2 arrested in South Philly carjacking of 78-year-old woman battling cancer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10317298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have identified two suspects wanted for the carjacking of a 78-year-old woman in South Philadelphia last week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two of three suspects, after an intense search, in the violent carjacking of a 78-year-old cancer-stricken woman in South Philadelphia. The incident was caught on camera.Briana Cruz-Gordan and Taniyah Watson were arrested Friday afternoon on the 100 block of Diamond Street without incident, police said.The victim and her family are now breathing a sigh of relief.Action News caught up with 78-year-old Angelina Bellisima at her home with her family shortly after getting the news of the arrest."I just was ecstatic. I said, 'At least I could go out the door now' because I had the fear that they were going to come back for me," said Bellisima.Her daughter Angela Palumbo and the whole family were ecstatic."I was like, 'Yes! They got 'em!' and then all of a sudden all these text messages are coming through. I'm like, 'How does everybody know already?' I just found out," said Palumbo.It was back on January 27 that the 78-year-old, who is battling cancer, had been pepper-sprayed, punched, knocked to the ground, and robbed as she was exiting her car by three women on South Smedley Street near Oregon Avenue.The three then fled in her car.Palumbo told Action News her mother had recently undergone cancer radiation and five surgeries.The video shocked many in South Philadelphia, and Bellisima's best friend told her many were praying for her after she was in the hospital for three days after suffering a stress heart attack."Every priest in South Philly in the churches has been praying. That means so much to me," said Bellisima.With two of the suspects now in custody and the third still being sought, Bellisima is very relieved."I'm so happy they're off the street and not hurting anybody else's mother, child, anybody. I hope they go away forever, no mercy," said Bellisima.