carjacking

'At least I could go out the door now:' 2 arrested in South Philly carjacking of 78-year-old woman battling cancer

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two of three suspects, after an intense search, in the violent carjacking of a 78-year-old cancer-stricken woman in South Philadelphia. The incident was caught on camera.

Briana Cruz-Gordan and Taniyah Watson were arrested Friday afternoon on the 100 block of Diamond Street without incident, police said.

The victim and her family are now breathing a sigh of relief.

SEE ALSO: Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified two suspects wanted for the carjacking of a 78-year-old woman in South Philadelphia last week.



Action News caught up with 78-year-old Angelina Bellisima at her home with her family shortly after getting the news of the arrest.

"I just was ecstatic. I said, 'At least I could go out the door now' because I had the fear that they were going to come back for me," said Bellisima.

Her daughter Angela Palumbo and the whole family were ecstatic.

"I was like, 'Yes! They got 'em!' and then all of a sudden all these text messages are coming through. I'm like, 'How does everybody know already?' I just found out," said Palumbo.

SEE ALSO: Cancer-stricken 78-year-old woman preyed on by three brazen carjackers
EMBED More News Videos

As carjackings skyrocket in the Philadelphia area, one of the city's latest victims is a cancer-stricken woman who was preyed on by three brazen suspects.



It was back on January 27 that the 78-year-old, who is battling cancer, had been pepper-sprayed, punched, knocked to the ground, and robbed as she was exiting her car by three women on South Smedley Street near Oregon Avenue.

The three then fled in her car.

Palumbo told Action News her mother had recently undergone cancer radiation and five surgeries.

The video shocked many in South Philadelphia, and Bellisima's best friend told her many were praying for her after she was in the hospital for three days after suffering a stress heart attack.

"Every priest in South Philly in the churches has been praying. That means so much to me," said Bellisima.

With two of the suspects now in custody and the third still being sought, Bellisima is very relieved.

"I'm so happy they're off the street and not hurting anybody else's mother, child, anybody. I hope they go away forever, no mercy," said Bellisima.

SEE ALSO: 78-year-old woman recounts brazen carjacking in Philly: 'I just felt like I was going to die'
EMBED More News Videos

"I just felt like I was going to die," said an elderly cancer-stricken woman who was a victim of a brazen carjacking in Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the three suspects.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimearrestviolencecarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Driver stabbed, beaten during violent carjacking
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
Woman, 78, recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
Elderly woman battling cancer attacked by carjackers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Ice Developing Today
Couple 'falls' in love on SEPTA bus; still married 73 years later
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Philly teachers present snarky Valentine's Day gifts outside mayor's house
Stolen heat lamps almost put freeze on McGillin's Valentine's Day
Investigation: Romance schemes on the rise during pandemic
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
Show More
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
Senate votes to give Eugene Goodman Congress' top honor
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
3-week-old girl killed in Boulevard crash was being held in mother's lap: Police
Local hardware store owners are loving the winter weather
More TOP STORIES News