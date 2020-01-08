"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rite Aid in the city's West Oak Lane section on Friday morning.It happened just before noon at the Rite Aid located on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police said the man initially acted as if he was going to make a purchase, but then handed an employee a demand note which read in part: "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."Authorities said the man then ran away from the store north on 75th street with an undetermined amount of cash.Police described the robber as a black male, between 30 and 40 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall, of a thin build with a mustache and/or a goatee.At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing a gray hooded zip-up jacket, denim-style jeans, black sneakers, black/gray gloves, a dark-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, with possible prescription glasses and carrying a gray or black backpack.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.