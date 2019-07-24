Iconic Melrose Diner catches fire in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The iconic Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. for a fire at the landmark establishment located on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.

The owner of Melrose Diner says he believes it started as an electrical fire. He's been inside and says it looks bad.



"I kept pouring water everywhere to stop it!" sid Paige, who works as a watress at the diner.

She says she saw the flames erupt from under a vent and did everything she could to put it out until help arrived.



It's unclear how long the 24-hour diner will be closed for.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
