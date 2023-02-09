Federal Donuts brings back popular Philadelphia Eagles-themed 'Iggle' donut

Tom Henneman, co-founder of Federal Donuts says the Iggle donut has been a hit ever since the Birds won the Super Bowl in 2018, and that demand is now higher than ever.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl preps are well underway across Philadelphia and the co-founder of Federal Donuts said their "Iggle" donuts are selling fast.

The making of the Kelly Green Iggle donut is extra special this football season.

Tom Henneman, co-founder of Federal Donuts, said the Iggle has been a hit ever since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 and demand is now higher than ever.

"This is an all hands on deck situation," he said.

The evolution of the Iggle starts with the batter.

Henneman says the donut is handmade fresh everyday at the Northern Liberties location and then delivered in the morning to the other stores.

It takes its shape in what they call the "donut robot" and goes on a two and half minute trip along the lazy river of oil to fry.

And then comes the sweet part - the glaze, followed by a sprinkle of sugar on top.

"We've shipped some out to Arizona. They're on the way right now," said Henneman.

They specialize in three things at Federal Donuts: their coffee, donuts, and double fried chicken, with an emphasis on the wings and specialty sauces.

"We've had like a week's worth of chicken on Sunday in addition to whatever we do that day normally," said Henneman.

He said customers should order early due to the demand. His main recommendation focuses on how the most popular menu items should be eaten.

"Nothing tastes better than when you take that Iggle donut and wash it down with a wing, it's incredible," said Henneman.

To order online, visit: https://www.federaldonuts.com/