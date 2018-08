IKEA Conshohocken closed until Sunday due to fire

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battle fire at IKEA Conshohocken in Plymouth Township on August 24, 2018.

IKEA Conshohocken in Montgomery County will be closed until Sunday following a fire.Firefighters were called to the store in Plymouth Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday.The store on the 400 block of Alan Wood Road was evacuated. No injuries were reported.In a statement announcing the closure , IKEA said its first priority is the safety of its customers and co-workers.There is no word on a cause at this time.------