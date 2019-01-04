SEARCH

'I'M SORRY' - Texas City man posts chilling words on Facebook as 3 kids were found dead

Police investigation into children's killings in Texas City apartment

By and Shelley Childers
TEXAS CITY, Texas (WPVI) --
Police say a 27-year-old Texas man confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest.

KTRK-TV reports, Junaid Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday in Clear Lake, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery in Texas City.

Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived on 10th Street North, they discovered the victims' bodies and found their mother with a gunshot wound to her head.

Kimaria Nelson, 24, underwent surgery and is currently listed as stable at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.



Nelson's children were all found dead in the apartment she shared with Mehmood. Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood were killed.

Junaid Mehmood is the father of Ashanti.

Mehmood also posted to Facebook, apologizing to Nelson and her family.


Mehmood was audibly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.
"I KILLED MY FAMILY," SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CONFESSES
Our cameras were there when Junaid Mehmood was transferred by Houston police into the custody of the Texas City Police Department.



Investigators said he was "incoherent," emotional and yelling at times, and that he confessed to dispatchers, "I killed my family."
Mehmood has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.


The children's cause of death has not been released. Texas City police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected to be filed.

Man wanted after 3 young children found dead at Texas City apartment



