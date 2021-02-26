shooting

Images released of suspects in shooting near SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects and a vehicle in connection to last week's mass shooting near SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center.

Police released three images on Friday showing the suspects and an older model blue Ford Explorer.

"Through the several hours of video recovered during the investigation, detectives are looking to identify the following three males believed to be responsible for the shooting," police said in a press release.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 - Thin build, green mask, wearing a dark colored jacket with white stripes down the arms of the jacket and an emblem on the chest, dark pants, and dark shoes.



Suspect #2 - Tall, thin build, all dark clothing with white or light-colored shoes.

Suspect # 3 - Medium build wearing all dark clothing.



Police said they know the male suspects frequently drive in an older model blue Ford Explorer.

Investigators say they do not know of any of the victims were the intended target. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.



The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eight victims, ages 17 to 71, were located by authorities.

At least eight people are injured after shots rang out near the Olney Transportation Center on Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.



Police said the victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At least 18 shots were fired, police said.

"We know these males were brazen in shooting in broad daylight on a crowded street. Any information can be significant to the investigation," police said.

The City of Philadelphia and the ATF are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact police by dialing 911, contacting the PPD Tipline at 215-686-TIPS, submitting an online tip at phillypolice.com, or contacting the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-685-3353.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where multiple people were shot in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

