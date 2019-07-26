Images released of van involved in hit-and-run in Atlantic County; driver sought

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Atlantic County, police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian.
It happened on Route 54 in Hammonton Thursday morning.
Friday, investigators released images of the van involved in the crash.
They say the vehicle is believed to have front windshield damage and may be missing part of the passenger side blinker.
Officials say the victim who was severely hurt remains in the hospital.
