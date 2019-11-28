Impact and thunderous sound of Texas explosion caught on camera

PORT NECHES, Texas -- An industrial complex in Port Neches, Texas, was rocked by an explosion in the early hours of Nov. 27, 2019.

KTRK reports that the initial blast happened around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant off Highway 366. The facility is approximately 95 miles east of Houston.

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the blast, but all were treated and released from hospitals, officials said.

Numerous videos shared on social media showing a large blaze illuminating the night sky.

This footage, taken on a home security camera of Port Neches native Eddie Ramirez, around a mile away from the blast, illustrates the strength of the explosion, as a loud blast is clearly heard.

In a post to Facebook, the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said there was a "mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant" in Port Neches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas explosionexplosiontexas newsu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Army staff sergeant surprises son during 76ers game
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Show More
Holiday travel hits Philadelphia International Airport
Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
AccuWeather: Wind Advisory Tonight and Thanksgiving Day
16-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Kensington
'Movember' mustaches helping raise awareness for men's health
More TOP STORIES News