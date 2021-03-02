Multiple fatalities reported after crash in Southern California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. -- Multiple fatalities were reported after a crash involving a big rig and another vehicle in Imperial County in Southern California Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol officers were responding to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said.
Additional details, including the number of fatalities and the exact location of the crash, have not yet been released.
This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
