Imposters pose as child protective services in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a case of imposters posing as case workers from child protective services.A woman tells police that three suspects came to her home on South Old Mill Road in Dover on the morning of July 20.The woman and two men claimed they needed to check the welfare of her children. Police say none displayed or provided proof of identification.The woman tells police that the male suspects both had holstered handguns.They fled when she said she was going to call police.The Delaware Division of Family Services says their workers always have a state identification and business card, have documentation of the case with the names of people involved, and will be in a state owned vehicle.DFS adds that their workers are not armed.Anyone with doubts can call police or the Child Abuse Protection Hotline at 800-292-9582.-----