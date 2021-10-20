COVID-19 vaccine

San Francisco shuts down In-N-Out burger spot for not checking vaccination

"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," a statement from In-N-Out says.
SF In-N-Out sends strong message against COVID vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO -- The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - its only one in San Francisco - was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn't show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," Arnie Wensinger, the chain's chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health responded, "Vaccination is particularly important in a public indoor setting where groups of people are gathering and removing their masks, factors that make it easier for the virus to spread... This is why San Francisco requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining."

The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.

In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.

Full statement from the San Francisco In-N-Out Burger:

On Thursday, October 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed our restaurant at 333 Jefferson Street because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of Customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation. Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements.

After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation.

As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome. We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
