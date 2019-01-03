In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes rules

In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes
I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)
WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131, Alessi Foods and Redner's Market (Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsor").
II. ELIGIBILITY
Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry"; and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible to enter.
Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, and Alessi Foods and Redner's Market, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.
III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must click on the 6ABC In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes link under the Promotions section on the 6abc website: 6abc.com/promotions/. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a registered Member of OneID.
Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.
SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRY 6ABC's In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") begins on or about Saturday, January 12th, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET (the "Sweepstakes Period").
Entrants may submit only one (1) entry per day during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of the number of email addresses or accounts a person may have. All entries must be received by 5:59 p.m. ET on January 19th, 2019. Proof of entering information on the entry form is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at http://disneyprivacycenter.com/.
