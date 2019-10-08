Police: Incident involving girl, 11, near Philadelphia rec center does not appear to be criminal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At this time, based on the evidence, police do not expect to file any charges after an alleged luring incident near a Philadelphia rec center on Monday night.

It was Monday night around 6:30 p.m. when a mother was dropping her 11-year-old daughter off at dance class here at the Jardel Recreation Center.



She was crossing over Pennway Street at Cottman when she passed by a 42-year-old man walking with his adult son.

The mom told police the man reached back to grab her daughter.

At this time, police don't believe any actual contact was made, so, to them, it does not appear to have been anything criminal in nature.

The man was picked up a few blocks later on an unrelated warrant.



This incident may be a good indication of the high level of awareness and anxiety given the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria-Alavez in South Jersey and other reported attempted abductions with the start of the school year.

Police say they did review the video from the camera on the side of the rec center, and police tell Action News it does not seem to show an incident that would be criminal in nature.
