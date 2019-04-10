Incredible video shows car smashed by falling utility pole

Surveillance video shows a near-death experience in Seattle, when a string of power poles came crashing down.More than 24 poles broke and one of them fell directly onto Tom and Linda Cook's car Friday. The crossbar smashed through the windshield, landing in the driver's seat."I thought wow, we have to find a way out", said Tom Cook. He and his wife managed to escape with scrapes and bruises.Tom's quick thinking likely saved their lives. The wires that came down were still live. He had the peace of mind to stay in the wreckage until the power was cut.A storm with lightning and strong winds hit the area when the poles fell. The power company is still trying to figure out exactly what caused the poles to fall. They say they passed inspection in 2016.