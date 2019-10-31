woman killed

Woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck in western Indiana

OXFORD, Ind. -- An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.

Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford, with the snake wrapped loosely around her neck, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

The person who found the Battle Ground, Indiana, woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her, Riley said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

"She appears to have been strangled by the snake," Riley told the Journal & Courier . "We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy."

The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who apparently kept them there and visited the Oxford home about twice weekly, Riley said. The home's owner had renovated it to house a collection of snakes, he said.

The reptiles were caged or otherwise secured inside the building, Riley said.

The Journal & Courier reported that property records show the house is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who lives next door. He told the newspaper that he was the one who found Hurst. He called her death a "tragic accident with loss of human life."

"I've given all information to the state police," he said, adding that he was "being fully cooperative with everybody."

Riley said he could not confirm whether Munson owns the home. A message seeking comment from Munson was left Thursday afternoon with the sheriff's department.

Munson told the Journal & Courier for a story in 2001, when he was a county sheriff's deputy, that he bred snakes for sale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianawoman killedsnake
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Police believe missing Houston mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooting of woman in her own home
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
Police say missing college student was harmed
Police seek info from child witness to deadly festival accident
Second mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Late Tonight with Potentially Damaging Winds
Police ask for public's help in finding man wanted in multiple sexual assaults
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Route 55 crash in Deptford Twp.
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach
Sources: Timberwolves reject ruling that Ben Simmons was 'peacemaker' in Embiid-Towns fight
More TOP STORIES News