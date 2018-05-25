U.S. & WORLD

Indiana middle school shooting leaves teacher, student injured; suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Indiana middle school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. --
Someone opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, injuring an adult and a child before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims in the attack at Noblesville West Middle School were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and their families were notified, Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities were on the scene of a reported active shooter at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana on May 25, 2018.


The suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody, he said.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said an adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on the victims' ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Helicopter footage showed dozens of police officers milling around the school. Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News