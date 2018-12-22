Indiana mother arrested for leaving 2 young kids home alone

An Indiana mother is defending her decision to leave her young kids home alone while she went to work.
Police say they received a tip that Taylor Cummings left her seven-year-old on daycare duty with his four-year-old brother.
Cummings says her four-year-old was sick, and she felt they'd be fine for the day.
Authorities disagreed.
They arrested the single mother for neglect.
Cummings says though the decision was not ideal, she knows her seven-year-old is mature enough to babysit.
Police took both kids to a family member's home.
They are both now back in the care of their mother.
