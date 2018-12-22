Indiana mother arrested for leaving 2 young kids home alone

An Indiana mother is defending her decision to leave her young kids home alone while she went to work.Police say they received a tip that Taylor Cummings left her seven-year-old on daycare duty with his four-year-old brother.Cummings says her four-year-old was sick, and she felt they'd be fine for the day.Authorities disagreed.They arrested the single mother for neglect.Cummings says though the decision was not ideal, she knows her seven-year-old is mature enough to babysit.Police took both kids to a family member's home.They are both now back in the care of their mother.------