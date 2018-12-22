U.S. & WORLD

Indiana mother arrested for leaving 2 young kids home alone

EMBED </>More Videos

Indiana mother arrested for leaving 2 young kids home alone. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

An Indiana mother is defending her decision to leave her young kids home alone while she went to work.

Police say they received a tip that Taylor Cummings left her seven-year-old on daycare duty with his four-year-old brother.

Cummings says her four-year-old was sick, and she felt they'd be fine for the day.

Authorities disagreed.

They arrested the single mother for neglect.

Cummings says though the decision was not ideal, she knows her seven-year-old is mature enough to babysit.

Police took both kids to a family member's home.

They are both now back in the care of their mother.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmother charged
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Government has shut down: Here's what will, won't happen
Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel
Merriam-Webster unveils its 2018 Word of the Year
George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored young boy in the Philippines
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot
Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware, no evidence found
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Man shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
1 dead, another critical following shooting outside West Philadelphia bar
Man critical after being shot in West Oak Lane
Suspect sought in stabbing in Glassboro
Show More
2 hospitalized following shooting in West Kensington
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Big shopping weekend for holiday shoppers
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
More News