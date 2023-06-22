Philadelphia native Zaire Franklin helps students explore entrepreneurial interests

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin returned to campus at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor for his 3rd annual business academy.

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin returned to campus at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County on Wednesday for his 3rd annual business academy.

"I'm originally from North Philly, but I moved uptown when I was in second grade, so really both I would say," Franklin said.

Franklin's goal over the next couple of days is to focus on helping the 7th and 8th graders tap into their entrepreneurial interests.

"We have Black-owned businesses come in and speak to the kids that are from their neighborhood and went through the things that they're going through," Franklin said.

Muhammad Abdul-Hadi, founder of Down North Pizza in Strawberry Mansion shared his experience as a business owner.

He told the students that he tries to help the community by exclusively hiring people who were once incarcerated.

Giving students access to these stories is a major goal of the business academy, which is organized by Franklin's nonprofit, Shelice's Angels.

"It's named after my late mother. She passed when I was 16 when I was a junior at high school here at La Salle," Franklin said.

Despite suiting up for an opposing team, Franklin said that doesn't stop his drive to give back at home.

"When I play the Eagles I have a special energy toward them. Friendly, brotherly, I guess you can say but definitely got to bring a little Philly love everywhere I go," Franklin said.

During the second part of the business academy, students will get to create a business model, come up with names of businesses they'd like to create, make logos and also learn to manage staffing schedules.