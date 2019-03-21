Crime & Safety

Indicted Philly labor leader challenges bribery charges

Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty in embezzlement case. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on February 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A powerful Philadelphia labor leader says the government overreached in charging him with bribing a city councilman.

Johnny "Doc" Dougherty wants a judge to dismiss a dozen charges in the 116-count indictment filed against him, the councilman and others.

The January indictment accuses Dougherty of keeping Councilman Bobby Henon on the payroll to push the electrician union's agenda at City Hall.

Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty? Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 30, 2019.



In a motion filed Wednesday, defense lawyer Henry Hockeimer argues that council members can have outside jobs and says it wasn't illegal for Henon to push union causes. Neither federal prosecutors nor Henon's lawyer returned calls for comment Thursday.

Dougherty leads the local electricians union and the city's Buildings Trades Council.

Henon, a Democrat, remains on the council. Prosecutors say he earned about $200,000 a year from the two jobs.
