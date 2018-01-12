Indictment: Fmr. New Jersey teacher hid camera in boy's bathroom

PITMAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A former elementary school teacher has been indicted for allegedly hiding a camera in the boy's bathroom of a theater camp for purposes of creating child pornography, the New Jersey attorney general's office announced.

An indictment against Pitman resident Thomas Guzzi Jr., 38, was unsealed Friday.

According to investigators, Guzzi was an advisor and stage manager for youth productions at Winslow Elementary School and at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman.

Investigators allege Guzzi hid a camera to record images and videos of the victims using the bathroom at the summer theater camp in 2015.

He also allegedly created photos montages and, investigators say, he allegedly created a video with footage of one victim using the restroom edited together with video of him dancing in rehearsals.

Guzzi also allegedly created a computer folder for recordings of each individual victim.

"Guzzi allegedly stalked underage teenage boys for his sexual gratification, using a hidden camera to invade their privacy and capture images that he used to create child pornography," said Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

Guzzi was arrested as part of "Operation Safeguard," a child porn sweep conducted in 2016.

He was fired from his job as a 5th grade teacher at Winslow Elementary School after his arrest and his teacher license was revoked, the A.G'.s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tip Line at 888-648-6007.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newschild pornographyPitman Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News