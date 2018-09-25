Indictment: Mail carrier took bribes to deliver pot packages

(Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Federal prosecutors say a postal worker intercepted and delivered packages of marijuana to a drug dealer in return for cash payments.

Fred Rivers is charged with conspiracy and receiving bribes as a public official in an indictment handed up Monday by a federal grand jury. He faces up to 20 years if he's convicted on both counts.

Rivers was a mail carrier based at the Springfield postal station in Newark.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Newark man accepted cash bribes of about $100 each time he delivered a package to the dealer between October 2016 and September 2017. The package labels had false names and addresses on them.

It wasn't known Tuesday of Rivers has retained an attorney.

