Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt

PENNS GROVE, N.J. --
A man accused of killing his aunt with a frying pan and a knife during an argument in her southern New Jersey home has been indicted on murder charges.

Daryl Graves also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a Salem County grand jury. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say he quarreled with 60-year-old Patricia Graves in her Penns Grove home on June 20. Daryl Graves claims he grabbed the frying pan when his aunt tried to attack him with a pair of kitchen knives.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Penns Grove man struck her repeatedly on the head and face with the pan, then stabbed her several times with a knife. Police found her body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.

