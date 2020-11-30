New Jersey announces new restrictions on gatherings, indoor youth and adult sports

MORE NEW JERSEY COVID NEWS

Hospitalizations on the rise

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced restrictions on indoor sports and a reduced limit for outdoor gatherings in New Jersey as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.During a news conference on Monday, Murphy said all indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a "full pause." That pause remains in effect from 6 a.m. on December 5 through January 2, 2021.Collegiate-level and professional teams are exempt from that pause.Meanwhile, Murphy said the limit on outdoor gatherings will be reduced to 25 people beginning at 6 a.m. on December 7.Exceptions include religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services and weddings.Murphy said outdoor dining is not affected by this announcement."As you start to make your holiday plans, please recognize that the gathering limits are back to what they were in May and June - when we all came together and crushed the curve as much as any state in the nation," Murphy said. "Keep gatherings as small as possible."The high school indoor sports ban appears to most directly affect the NJSIAA ice hockey season. High school hockey practice was scheduled to start on Dec. 14, followed by competition on Jan. 4.If the indoor sports pause indeed ends on Jan. 2, no other NJSIAA indoor sport will be impacted.Murphy joined governors of six other northeastern states earlier this month in a youth hockey interstate travel ban, in effect through at least Dec. 31.State officials said at the time that youth hockey was in their crosshairs, because of the spread associated with the activities surrounding the games, not the playing of the games themselves.Murphy announced 3,199 new COVID-19 cases in New Jersey on Monday. There are a total of 2,961 people hospitalized, with 575 in ICU. Another 15 deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 15,164.New Jersey announced Wednesday it is leaving what was formerly known as the Tri-State Travel Advisory. "As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said.As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.