A father in Georgia was pulled over for driving with his 3-month-old baby girl in his lap, and that wasn't the only surprising thing police discovered.Snellville police say, when they stopped Detavis Madison he put the baby on the floor of the car.Madison claimed he was just about to stop and change her diaper.Officers also found a stolen gun, marijuana, and hundreds of ecstasy pills shaped like Lego pieces in the vehicle.The baby was not hurt.Her mother came to pick her up.-----