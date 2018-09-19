Inmate sentenced for possessing child porn in federal prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) (WPVI) --
A federal prison inmate already serving time for trafficking in child pornography has been sentenced to another long-term for possessing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Jacob Good received a 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia man was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Six other inmates have pleaded guilty, while charges are pending against another man.

Good had pleaded guilty in April to possessing child porn.

He admitted having a memory card that contained numerous images of child porn, some of which depicted prepubescent children. Good also admitted using a smartphone to view and possess child porn.

The arrests stem from a long-term investigation.

