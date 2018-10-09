U.S. & WORLD

Inmates hide in trash cans to escape Kentucky prison

Inmates use trash cans to escape. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

Two inmates used trash cans to escape from a Kentucky prison.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Huntare were seen on surveillance video Saturday night jumping out of the cans and then making a break for it.

But freedom didn't last long.

Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community, and Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.

They are both back in police custody.

Before the escape, the two men were in minimum security working in the jail kitchen.

