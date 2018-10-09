Inmates hide in trash cans to escape Kentucky prison

Two inmates used trash cans to escape from a Kentucky prison.
Justin Stumler and Jeremy Huntare were seen on surveillance video Saturday night jumping out of the cans and then making a break for it.
But freedom didn't last long.
Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community, and Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.
They are both back in police custody.
Before the escape, the two men were in minimum security working in the jail kitchen.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldescaped prisonerprison
u.s. & worldescaped prisonerprison