Inmates hide in trash cans to escape Kentucky prison

Two inmates used trash cans to escape from a Kentucky prison.Justin Stumler and Jeremy Huntare were seen on surveillance video Saturday night jumping out of the cans and then making a break for it.But freedom didn't last long.Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community, and Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.They are both back in police custody.Before the escape, the two men were in minimum security working in the jail kitchen.------