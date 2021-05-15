Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An update to a shooting that happened late Friday night in West Philadelphia.
Police now say an innocent bystander was among the four people injured during a shoot out.
This is happened near the intersection of 57th and Market Streets just after 9:30 p.m.
Investigators say the bystander was shot in the shoulder.
Police say the shots were fired both inside and outside of a convenience store.
Nearly 30 shell casings were found at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
No word on the four victims conditions.
