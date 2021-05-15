shooting

Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An update to a shooting that happened late Friday night in West Philadelphia.

Police now say an innocent bystander was among the four people injured during a shoot out.

This is happened near the intersection of 57th and Market Streets just after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say the bystander was shot in the shoulder.

Police say the shots were fired both inside and outside of a convenience store.

Nearly 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No word on the four victims conditions.
