Shooting outside Philadelphia deli injures innocent bystander, man: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a gunman opened fire in North Philadelphia injuring two people including an innocent bystander.It happened outside the Sunrise Deli II on North 27th Street near Cambria Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.Police said a 29-year-old woman, the innocent bystander, was shot in the back and the chest. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators call the other shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, a suspect. He is in stable condition.Police are looking for another suspect who fled the scene.