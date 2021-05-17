Inside Story with Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

Inside Story: Council's Kenyatta Johnson on Philadelphia gun violence

Gun violence is topic as Tamala Edwards interviews Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on his community-based initiatives, City Council plans, and funds they will ask for in the budget process to address this issue plaguing our local neighborhoods.

Johnson is the Chairman of City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.

Tamala then interviews the local co-founders of the Philly Truce App - Mazzie Casher and Steven Pickens. They developed the Truce App to help pair volunteer community mediators with families in need to help de-escalate potentially violent situations BEFORE they turn tragic.
