Watch Inside Story: Supporting local restaurant workers, addressing food insecurity during the pandemic

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Latina Chef and Restauranteur Nicole Marquis, owner and founder of HipCityVeg, Bar Bombon and Charlie was a Sinner.

The two discuss her important work as founder of the 'Save Philly Restaurants' initiative that is helping so many people during these tough times for the industry.


He also speaks with Loree Jones, CEO of Philabundance, to talk about the growing food insecurity in our local region and how the non-profit is stepping up to meet the increased need for food.

They also discuss our 6abc 'Feed the Food Workers' initiative with Philabundance and The Garces Foundation donating food every Tuesday to out-of-work or under-employed restaurant workers.

6abc, Philabundance team up for Feed Our Food Workers campaign
Join 6abc and Philabundance in our effort to help Feed Our Food Workers - many of whom are struggling to put food on their tables during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

