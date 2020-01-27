inside story

Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Segment 1
A discussion on Presdent Donald J. Trump's upcoming rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service' after complaints from a local official, and Mayor Jim Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade. Plus, the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.

EMBED More News Videos

Politics: Inside Story


Segment 2
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challenger.

EMBED More News Videos

This week's real inside story: Inside Story



Segment 3
Insider Stories of the week

This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O' Donnell, George Burrell, Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey and Jan Ting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiawildwoodmayor jim kenneymummerscatholic churchmummers paradepoliticsinside storypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Nursing home safety during COVID-19 - Inside Story
The state of education during the pandemic - Inside Story
Resources to get you through the COVID-19 crisis - Inside Story
Watch April 26 Inside Story: COVID-19 in the long term
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News