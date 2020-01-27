Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

A discussion on Presdent Donald J. Trump's upcoming rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service' after complaints from a local official, and Mayor Jim Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade. Plus, the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.
Segment 2
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challenger.
Segment 3
Insider Stories of the week
This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O' Donnell, George Burrell, Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey and Jan Ting.