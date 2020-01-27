Inside Story: Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5880274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This week's real inside story: Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A discussion on Presdent Donald J. Trump's upcoming rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, re-imagining the idea of MLK 'Day of Service' after complaints from a local official, and Mayor Jim Kenney takes a stand against the Mummers Parade. Plus, the city names a new Catholic Church Archbishop - Nelson Perez.Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R) resigns and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a Republican challenger.Insider Stories of the weekThis week's panel is comprised of host Matt O' Donnell, George Burrell, Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey and Jan Ting.