New plans for the city announced during inauguration day

By Niki Hawkins
Mayor Jim Kenney and a new City Council are sworn in, and their plan for Philadelphia begins to take shape.

Segment 1
The show opens with a detailed discussion on inauguration day in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney (D) lays out his agenda on community investment, gun violence, street sweeping and creates a new cabinet position for children and families. And Council President Darrell Clarke announces his plan to tackle poverty.
Representatives Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan both throw their support behind Joe Biden.


Segment 2
Pennsylvania Representatives Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan endorse President Joe Biden, while President Trump rallies in South Jersey with Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew.

The panel offers their Stories of the Week.


Segment 3
The panel offers their Stories of the Week.
This week's show is hosted by Tamala Edwards with special guests Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Christine Flowers, Dom Giordano and Brian Tierney.

