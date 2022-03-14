Politics

Inside Story 3/13/22 - U.S. Reps Susan Wild and Brian Fitzpatrick on the Ukraine-Russian War

By Niki Hawkins
On the topic of the Russian invasion, Host Tamala Edwards talks with Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R) and Congressperson Susan Wild (D) about their recent travels to the Poland/Ukraine border with a bipartisan U.S. delegation. They discuss what they saw and experienced on the ground in Poland at a refugee receiving hub, strategies to curb Putin, plus the extent of U.S. and European involvement. Fitzpatrick was an FBI Agent who investigated corruption in Ukraine before running for office.
