Man critical following shooting at Insomnia Cookies on Temple University's campus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man critical following shooting at Insomnia Cookies on Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Insomnia Cookies bakery on Temple University's campus turned into a crime scene following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the first floor of Morgan Hall on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot at least three times after an argument started inside the bakery, then spilled outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

They say several people witnessed the shooting, and it was also caught on camera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingtemple university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News