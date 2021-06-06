Man critical following shooting at Insomnia Cookies on Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Insomnia Cookies bakery on Temple University's campus turned into a crime scene following a shooting early Sunday morning.Police responded to the first floor of Morgan Hall on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just after midnight.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot at least three times after an argument started inside the bakery, then spilled outside.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are still searching for the shooter.They say several people witnessed the shooting, and it was also caught on camera.