Authorities investigating Ocean City Beach Patrol sexual harassment allegations

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of "predatory and sexually harassing behavior among members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol," according to Mayor Jay Gillian.

The allegations surfaced this week after an Instagram account was created. The account includes dozens of anonymous posts.

"The city has strict sexual harassment policies and procedures in place and acts immediately on every reported complaint. I have directed Fire Chief Jim Smith to build on existing policies and do whatever it takes to ensure employees feel safe coming forward. I want to continue to make sure all our city team members work in a safe environment," said Gillian in a statement.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating.

Investigators urge anyone with information or who has been a victim to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net (click on "anonymous tip"), or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
