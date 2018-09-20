U.S. & WORLD

Interactive smart dog camera catches burglar in the act in Gloucester Township

Interactive smart dog camera catches burglar in the act in Gloucester Township. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
An invention meant for keeping tabs on the family dog wound up catching a burglar in the act.

The interactive camera called Furbo captured video of a suspect breaking into a Gloucester Township home.

The owners were out of town on vacation, and had their dog with them, when the device alerted them to motion in their home.

The video allowed investigators to identify the intruder's distinctive tattoo, leading to his arrest.

More News