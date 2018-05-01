Internet Purchase Exchange Zone set up in Trenton

In response to a recent murder, the city of Trenton is taking a new step to keep the community safe.Officials have established a new "Internet Purchase Exchange Zone" - a designated area behind city hall where residents can finish transactions that started online.Mayor Eric Jackson and Councilman Duncan Harrison say the zone has plenty of lighting and surveillance cameras to protect those who are meeting up to make a sale.This comes several weeks after 20-year-old Trenton resident Danny Delgado was killed while he was trying to buy a Playstation that he found on the Facebook market.Two men have been arrested and charged for his murder.------