Expert tips to solve those Wi-Fi issues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- These days, your Wi-Fi might be your family's connection to the world. But you know the problem it does not always work as well as it should. The good news is Consumer Reports said upgrading to the latest generation of wireless routers could fix your Wi-Fi woes once and for all.
Getting complaints about your WiFi?
The issue might be your outdated router and not your internet service. And a new high-tech router might be an easy fix.
"About a year ago, Wi-Fi 6 routers were kind of hard to find, but nowadays they're pretty much everywhere," said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicholas De Leon.
Wi-Fi 6 is the latest version of the Wi-Fi networking standard.
"It transfers data faster and it handles more data, more devices at the same time better than older Wi-Fi standards," he said.
That means faster, more stable connectivity. And Wi-Fi 6 routers are the first to have built-in support for WPA3, the latest wireless encryption standard, which makes it harder for hackers to access your private data. And you do not have to worry about compatibility issues with older devices because different generations of Wi-Fi are designed to communicate with each other.
"Because Wi-Fi 6 routers are more efficient, your older devices may see better performance," he said.
If you are upgrading, consider the Netgear Nighthawk mesh network which is a Consumer Reports' Best Buy. It has automatic firmware updating and CR said it is easy to set up and does an excellent job of sending out the WiFi signal.
A lot of upcoming technology is expected to be Wi-Fi 6 certified, so upgrading your router now is kind of like future-proofing your home network.
If you rent your router, ask your internet service provider about a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade. But also ask for the total cost since it might increase your monthly bill.
